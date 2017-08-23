You are here: Home -

Surge in Scottish homebuyers

0
Written by:
23/08/2017
Lending to first-time buyers and movers rose strongly from April to June
Surge in Scottish homebuyers

Homebuyer lending in Scotland shot up by 35% in the second quarter of 2017, according to figures from UK Finance.

The trade body said that homebuyers borrowed £2.5bn, up 18% year-on-year. They took out 18,800 loans, up 30% compared to the previous quarter and 15% on the same period last year.

First-time buyers in Scotland borrowed £1.1bn, up 29% on the first quarter and 17% on the second quarter last year. This totalled 9,500 loans, up 25% quarter-on-quarter and 15% year-on-year.

Home mover business was also up significantly North of the border – 39% higher quarter-on-quarter and 20% up compared to a year ago by value, totalling £1.5bn. According to UK Finance movers took 9,300 loans, up 37% quarter-on-quarter and 16% compared to the same quarter in 2016.

Drop in remortgaging

Remortgage activity fell, totalling £900m, down 7% on the first quarter but up 7% on the same quarter last year. This came to 7,300 loans, down 10% quarter-on-quarter but up 4% compared to a year ago.

Carol Anderson, chair of the UK Finance Scotland Mortgage Committee, said: “There were more home buyers in Scotland in the second quarter of 2017 than any other quarter since 2007. First-time buyers have been a key driver of this, with two years of year-on-year growth.

“With an economic climate of low interest rates, government schemes and competitive mortgage deals, the Scottish market is in a good position and open to business going forward.”

Affordability favourable

First-time buyers borrowed an average £101,600 in Scotland compared to £137,700 in the UK overall, up from £98,230 the previous quarter.

The average household income was £33,600 (£40,800 in the UK overall), down from £33,700 the previous quarter.

Home movers borrowed an average of £141,100 (£178,200 in the UK overall), up from £139,500 the previous quarter. The average household income of a home mover was £51,000 compared to £55,100 in the UK overall.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2303564-school-sign
One in four parents moved house to get kids into a good school

Even though there is often a premium, parents are willing to pay to live in the right school catchment area

Close