You are here: Home -

Tesco Bank increases rates on five-year fixes

0
Written by:
17/04/2018
It's the latest lender to hike rates this month, as speculation of a rate rise gathers pace
Tesco Bank increases rates on five-year fixes

Tesco Bank has increased rates on its fee-free five-year fixed rate purchase and remortgage products.

The changes affected deals between 60% and 80% loan-to-value (LTV), for those with substantial deposits.

The lender highlighted six products in a note to mortgage brokers with the biggest increase being of 0.13% to an 80% LTV purchase deal, taking it to 2.24%.

Other products increased by between 0.03% and 0.07%.

All the deals allow overpayments of up to 20% of the outstanding balance each year, during the initial fixed or tracker period, with no early repayment charges.

Latest lender

It is the latest lender to increase rates this month, with Barclays and NatWest among those doing so to reflect rising swap rates.

The Tesco Bank changes were made yesterday, prior to economic data from the Office for National Statistics being published today.

This data has pushed the expectation of a further Bank of England Base rate rise in May to 85%.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_374038261_social_watermark_social_watermark_social_watermark
A third of millennials unlikely to ever own their own home

Younger adults face huge challenges to get onto the housing ladder

Close