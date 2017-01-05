You are here: Home -

Yorkshire Building Society to boost low deposit lending

0
Written by:
05/01/2017
Borrowers are still seeking 95% LTV mortgages
Yorkshire Building Society to boost low deposit lending

Demand for mortgages up to 95% loan to value (LTV) remains strong, according to Yorkshire Building Society.

The lender has pledged to continue lending at this level to borrowers with modest deposits in 2017.

The mutual said it increased its 95% LTV lending by more than 50% in 2016 compared to 2015, despite not taking part in the Help-to-Buy Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, which has now ended.

Without Government backing the Group has lent more than £650m in 95% LTV lending over the three years of the scheme.

James Farrow, senior mortgage product manager at the Yorkshire Building Society Group, said: “Some may see the withdrawal of the Help-to-Buy mortgage guarantee scheme as a blow to first-time buyers, however there are still plenty of options available to those with smaller deposits.

“Many young people struggle financially to make that initial step on to the property ladder, with the need for a large deposit being cited as one of the biggest barriers.

“Our figures show that there is still a huge demand for 5% deposit home loans, so we will continue to lend at this level and play our part in ensuring there is still plenty of choice for first-time-buyers and borrowers with small deposits.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_221408131
New Year, new mortgage deals

Three more lenders kick off 2017 with brand new offers

Close