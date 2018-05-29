You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Aldermore launches remortgage deals up to 90% of the property’s value

0
Written by:
29/05/2018
The limited edition remortgages come with no fees attached
Aldermore launches remortgage deals up to 90% of the property’s value

Specialist bank, Aldermore, has launched a new range of remortgage products, with an extended maximum loan-to-value limit of 90%.

The limited edition remortgage only products come with no valuation, legal, application or product fees.

Available immediately, they include a two-year fixed rate at 4.48% up to 90% LTV, and a five-year deal at 4.58%, also up to 90% LTV.

Charles McDowell, Aldermore’s commercial director, mortgages, said: “In addition to providing budgetary certainty, these remortgage offers provide customers with the chance to raise capital for property related purposes, such as home improvements, and it is also ideal for those who want to pay back their equity loan on a Help to Buy: equity loan scheme.

“We aim to ensure our products give our customers the best possible options, and recognise that each individual’s circumstances are different, so we continue to review our product offering to ensure customers receive the financial support they need.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2284203-yawing-baby
Revealed: The most family friendly UK cities – and the worst!

From Bath to Newcastle, we look at the places that best meet the needs of families

Close