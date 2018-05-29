Aldermore launches remortgage deals up to 90% of the property’s value

The limited edition remortgages come with no fees attached

Specialist bank, Aldermore, has launched a new range of remortgage products, with an extended maximum loan-to-value limit of 90%.

The limited edition remortgage only products come with no valuation, legal, application or product fees.

Available immediately, they include a two-year fixed rate at 4.48% up to 90% LTV, and a five-year deal at 4.58%, also up to 90% LTV.

Charles McDowell, Aldermore’s commercial director, mortgages, said: “In addition to providing budgetary certainty, these remortgage offers provide customers with the chance to raise capital for property related purposes, such as home improvements, and it is also ideal for those who want to pay back their equity loan on a Help to Buy: equity loan scheme.

“We aim to ensure our products give our customers the best possible options, and recognise that each individual’s circumstances are different, so we continue to review our product offering to ensure customers receive the financial support they need.”