Halifax launches 10-year fixed rate mortgages

The lender has introduced the deals for borrowers who want to lock into their mortgage rate for longer

Halifax has launched a range of 10-year fixed rate mortgages, for home movers and remortgagors.

The new fixes are available to borrowers with at least a 25% deposit or equity stake, on mortgages between £25,000 and £1m, and there are fee-free options available.

Home mover rates start at 2.44% for borrowers with a 40% equity stake, with a £995 fee, and 2.59% for those with 25% upfront, also with a £995 fee.

For remortgage customers the equivalent rates are 2.69% and 2.89%, at 60% and 75% loan-to-value, also both with a £995 fee.

Customers can also benefit from £500-worth of credit to spend on Halifax’s new mortgage gift site if they apply for a qualifying mortgage by 12th August. They can choose from a range of 40,000 items, including household appliances, garden furniture and family days out.

Andy Bickers, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “We know that many homeowners are looking for certainty with their mortgage payments over the longer term to give more peace of mind when it comes to their monthly outgoings.

“We are always coming up with new ways to meet the needs of mortgage customers, including bolstering our existing range of two and five-year fixed rate products with these new, competitively priced 10-year fixes.”