You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Halifax launches 10-year fixed rate mortgages

0
Written by:
09/07/2018
The lender has introduced the deals for borrowers who want to lock into their mortgage rate for longer
Halifax launches 10-year fixed rate mortgages

Halifax has launched a range of 10-year fixed rate mortgages, for home movers and remortgagors.

The new fixes are available to borrowers with at least a 25% deposit or equity stake, on mortgages between £25,000 and £1m, and there are fee-free options available.

Home mover rates start at 2.44% for borrowers with a 40% equity stake, with a £995 fee, and 2.59% for those with 25% upfront, also with a £995 fee.

For remortgage customers the equivalent rates are 2.69% and 2.89%, at 60% and 75% loan-to-value, also both with a £995 fee.

Customers can also benefit from £500-worth of credit to spend on Halifax’s new mortgage gift site if they apply for a qualifying mortgage by 12th August. They can choose from a range of 40,000 items, including household appliances, garden furniture and family days out.

Andy Bickers, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “We know that many homeowners are looking for certainty with their mortgage payments over the longer term to give more peace of mind when it comes to their monthly outgoings.

“We are always coming up with new ways to meet the needs of mortgage customers, including bolstering our existing range of two and five-year fixed rate products with these new, competitively priced 10-year fixes.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.