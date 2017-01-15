You are here: Home - Remortgage - How To -

How to remortgage your buy to let

0
Written by:
15/01/2017
Like your primary residential mortgage and many other things in life, it pays to shop around when it comes to your buy-to-let mortgage(s).
 The number of buy-to-let deals available has been rising for some years now, and the rates available can be very competitive, so you could save money by switching to a cheaper deal. But do bear in mind that buy-to-let mortgages often have hefty fees attached, so do factor that into your calculations. Also, following changes to the regulations surrounding buy to let, some lenders have tightened their criteria.

Also be aware that you may incur penalties if you remortgage before the end of the agreed term.

 

Reasons to remortgage

 

You may have been planning to increase your buy-to-let mortgage to free up some capital to invest in another property. Mortgage lenders are looking to minimise their exposure to risk in the current climate, so don’t automatically expect them to be forthcoming if you intend to raise capital in this way.

 

If you have more than one property, you may want to remortgage so that your portfolio is all under one roof, so to speak. Some lenders offer mortgages based on an amount for the whole portfolio rather than the individual properties. Again, remember to check the terms of your current mortgages before you do this, as you may incur charges for switching.

Remember that most buy-to-let mortgages are only available via mortgage advisers, and it can make good sense to consult a professional to help you with a buy-to-let remortgage.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2255780-wooden-houses
House prices higher than pre-crunch peak in seven of 12 UK regions

House price inflation in the final quarter of 2016 showed a sharp divergence across the regions, according to Halifax. Scotland saw...

Close