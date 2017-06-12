You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Remortgage or face huge costs

0
Written by:
12/06/2017
If you don't remortgage at the end of a two-year fix you could be paying over the odds to the tune of £2K a year
Remortgage or face huge costs

Borrowers coming to the end of a two-year fixed rate this month face a large hike in their mortgage costs if they don’t remortgage, according to figures from Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that the average two-year fixed rate taken two years ago was 2.87%. As these deals come to an end, borrowers will automatically revert to an average standard variable rate (SVR) of 4.59% if they do nothing – a huge increase of 1.72 percentage points.

Savvy borrowers

Luckily, it also revealed that switched on borrowers were more likely to remortgage today than at any point since 2008, potentially saving themselves over £2,000 a year.

Charlotte Nelson, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The motivation to remortgage has been edging up in recent months, with the average SVR standing at 4.59% today, which means that those coming off a cheap two-year fixed rate could potentially see a difference of 1.72% on average. This is a marked increase particularly when compared to the average two-year variable rate tracker, which stands at 1.88%.
 
“With the average two-year fixed rate standing at 2.30%, borrowers will find they could be £184 a month or £2,208 a year better off if they switch from the average SVR to the average two-year fixed rate mortgage.

“This huge savings potential is what is driving many to remortgage away from their SVR and on to a new deal.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2302983-percentage-fix
Leeds Building Society launches market-leading buy-to-let tracker

The low rate is pegged to Bank Rate and comes with no tie ins for the five-year deal period

Close