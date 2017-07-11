You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Rise in remortgagors in run up to Election

0
Written by:
11/07/2017
More people switched their mortgage in May, although the overall value of remortgaging dipped slightly
Rise in remortgagors in run up to Election

The number of people remortgaging rose by 8% in May, according to LMS.

The conveyancing business said that 31,936 mortgages were switched to a new deal over the month, compared to 29,300 in April.

But the value of these transactions dipped slightly by 1%, according to the firm, with remortgages totalling £5.1bn in May.

In a fix

LMS also noted that borrowers are increasingly switching to a longer-term fixed rate mortgage to protect against potential rising interest rates.

Over a third of switchers (34%) chose a five-year fix in May, despite only 8% of them having previously had such a deal before they decided to remortgage.

However, the majority said they don’t expect an imminent rise in interest rates, with 58% predicting no change in the next 12 months.

Andy Knee chief executive of LMS, said that borrowers were not fazed by the Election because they had expected a clear outcome. “Pollsters and the public had predicted a solid election result of a 100+ seat majority for the Conservative Party and continuity at the heart of government. Pre-election confidence was the main driver behind the increase in the number of remortgage transactions.”

 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2265309-flats-uk2
Revealed: The global cities where prices are sky high

If you want to see where property prices are rising the fastest, you need to look East

Close