Trio of Yorkshire lenders launch new mortgage offers

From rate cuts to cashback incentives, Monday morning has seen a slew of new mortgage deals from God's own county

Three lenders have launched new mortgage deals today – Leeds Building Society, Yorkshire Building Society and Halifax.

The Northern lenders all operate nationally and the new deals range from market-leading low rates to £250 cashback on completion.

New deals from Leeds

Leeds Building Society has added new two and five-year deals to its range of fixed rate mortgages.

The two-year deals come with a free valuation, a low £199 fee, and £750 cashback. Borrowers with 20% upfront pay 2.20% while those with a 15% deposit pay 2.40%.

The five-year deals are 2.10% up to 80% LTV, and 2.20% up to 85% LTV, and come without the cashback and fees assistance.

Low rates from Yorkshire

Yorkshire Building Society is today launching deals for borrowers with larger deposits at competitive rates.

The mutual is currently offering the lowest three-year fixed rate mortgage on the market for buyers and remortgage customers with a 35% deposit at 1.42% with a £995 product fee.

Those looking to fix for longer can now opt for a 1.77% home loan at 65% loan-to-value, or borrowers with a 25% deposit can opt for a 1.16% two-year fixed rate mortgage. Both mortgages have a £1,495 product fee.

The mutual has also launched a two-year base rate tracker at 1.20% at 75% LTV, with a £995 product fee.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “These exciting market-leading deals from Yorkshire Building Society will delight borrowers hoping to secure a low fixed rate over three years with a trusted brand.

“In addition, the new two-year tracker will be ideal for any borrower looking for some flexibility with their mortgage should their circumstances change. As with any deal, it’s important that borrowers work out the overall true cost to see if it’s the best possible choice for them.”

Cashback from Halifax

Borrowers moving to Halifax from another mortgage provider will benefit from £250 cashback from today.

Plus eligible borrowers can also have their legal fees and property assessment covered, and will have the support of a dedicated mortgage adviser to help make the process hassle-free.

Applications on qualifying mortgages must be made between 27 March and 7 May 2017.

Richard Washington, mortgages director at Halifax, said:“Moving to a new deal can not only help to make monthly payments more manageable, but our latest £250 cashback offer also helps to make remortgagors better off, providing a boost to bank accounts.”