You are here: Home - Specialist Mortgages - News -

Budget 2017: All quiet on the housing front

0
Written by:
08/03/2017
Chancellor Hammond today announced a Budget that was distinctly light on housing and mortgages
Budget 2017: All quiet on the housing front

In his Budget this afternoon, Philip Hammond announced measures to help ease the looming business rates burden, as well as tax hikes for the self-employed.

As widely speculated before the Budget, the Chancellor is increasing Class 4 National Insurance Contributions for the self-employed from 9% to 10% in April 2018 and again to 11% in April 2019.

He also announced he will cut the tax-free dividend allowance for company shareholders from £5,000 to £2,000.

Housing market missed

But the housing market was only noticeable by its absence in the Chancellor’s hour-long speech to the House of Commons.

Following the recent Housing White Paper, perhaps it was obvious that there would be no extra funding or tax perks targeted at homebuyers, owners and sellers.

But many in the sector will be disappointed that the Chancellor missed a key opportunity to help the housing market, including Yorkshire Building Society, which had called on Hammond to make fundamental changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax to help first-time buyers.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_220218673
Surge in demand for second charge debt consolidation loans

More borrowers are turning to second charge mortgages to consolidate other debts, according to master mortgage broker Clever Lending.

Close