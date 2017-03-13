You are here: Home - Specialist Mortgages - News -

Second charge mortgage lending down

0
Written by:
13/03/2017
The mortgages, also known as secured loans and homeowner loans, fell under statutory regulation last year
Second charge mortgage lending down

Second charge mortgage new business fell by 6% in terms of value in January 2017, compared to January 2016, said the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA).

And the number of second mortgages arranged was down 11% over the same period.

A total of £69m was lent as second charge mortgages in January 2017, bringing the total for the 12 months to January to £869m, according to the FLA.

Against the tide

The fall comes despite a rise in wider consumer finance new business in January, which was up 10% compared to a year earlier – boosted by credit and and personal loan lending.

Geraldine Kilkelly, head of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: “There was new business growth across most of the main consumer finance products in January, suggesting that consumer confidence remained relatively robust at the start of 2017.

“The latest research from Oxford Economics on behalf of the FLA shows that total new consumer credit in the UK is expected to grow by 1.4% in 2017 as a whole, a more modest rate than in recent years.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2322896-alarm-clock3
The countdown to buy-to-let tax changes begins

Income tax changes for buy-to-let borrowers will start to be phased in from next month

Close