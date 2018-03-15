You are here: Home - Specialist Mortgages - News -

Self-employed borrowers account for one in five specialist mortgages

0
Written by:
15/03/2018
Mortgage brokers have seen a growing demand for mortgages from borrowers who work for themselves
Self-employed borrowers account for one in five specialist mortgages

The highest demand for specialist mortgages comes from self-employed workers, according to Paragon.

It surveyed mortgage brokers about their specialist mortgage clients – those who fall outside of mainstream lending criteria on the high street.

And borrowers who work for themselves accounted for the largest chunk – 21% of all cases.

This mirrors the sharp rise in the number of self-employed in the UK, up 24% over the last 10 years from 3.9 million to almost 4.8 million in the final quarter of 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Specialist support

After self-employed business, intermediaries identified interest only (15%), complex income (14%), high loan-to-value (14%) and lending into retirement (11%) as the next most popular types of specialist mortgage business.

In contrast, low income business made up just 7% of specialist mortgage applications in Q4 2017, with adverse credit business lower still at 6%.

John Heron, managing director of mortgages at Paragon said: “It seems clear from this latest research that complexity around employment and income are the most significant reasons that intermediaries review the options available from specialist residential lenders.

“Customers with these characteristics are more likely to benefit from the detailed individual approach to underwriting that lenders in this segment of the mortgage market can deliver. With employment patterns continuing to become increasingly diverse and complex, we may well see this area of the market expanding going forward.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2222950-adviser7_social_watermark_social_watermark
Millennials ahead of the game on life insurance

Over half of under-35s are still without life cover, and it's usually cheaper the earlier you take it out

Close