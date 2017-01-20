Revealed: the average loan taken by an equity release borrower

2016 saw a sharp rise in the amount borrowed by those releasing equity from their homes

The amount of equity released by homeowners from their properties in 2016 was almost a third higher than a year earlier, according to Responsible Equity Release.

The equity release specialist said that the average loan size rocketed to £59,887, as more people than ever unlocked the wealth in their homes. The firm saw a 28% rise in borrowers over 2016 compared to 2015.

Scotland experienced the biggest boost in equity release plans, where the number of borrowers shot up 53.6%, followed by London (45.7%) the South West (32.7%) and the East of England (32.2%).

Homeowners in the capital released the most equity from their homes last year, with an average loan size of £123,000, up 13% on 2015. Average size of equity release plans in the South East were £65,870, with homeowners in Northern Ireland releasing the least amount of equity (£32,725) from their properties.

Key drivers

The top reasons why people are releasing equity from their homes include paying off mortgages, helping with everyday living expenses and making improvements to their home. According to Responsible Equity Release, 36% to took out plans to clear mortgages, 28% to provide a cash cushion, 23% for home improvements, 7% to clear outstanding debts and 4% as an early inheritance.

Steve Wilkie, managing director of the firm, said: “The equity release market had a record 2016. The industry has innovated to appeal to a wider audience and more homeowners are using the equity in their homes for a host of reasons, from supplementing their retirement income, to providing lump sums to pay off mortgages and clearing debts.

“Equity release has provided an invaluable lifeline for thousands of pensioners who have found that their pension income is not sufficient to fund their retirements.”