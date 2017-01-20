You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Revealed: the average loan taken by an equity release borrower

0
Written by:
20/01/2017
2016 saw a sharp rise in the amount borrowed by those releasing equity from their homes
Revealed: the average loan taken by an equity release borrower

The amount of equity released by homeowners from their properties in 2016 was almost a third higher than a year earlier, according to Responsible Equity Release.

The equity release specialist said that the average loan size rocketed to £59,887, as more people than ever unlocked the wealth in their homes. The firm saw a 28% rise in borrowers over 2016 compared to 2015.

Scotland experienced the biggest boost in equity release plans, where the number of borrowers shot up 53.6%, followed by London (45.7%) the South West (32.7%) and the East of England (32.2%).

Homeowners in the capital released the most equity from their homes last year, with an average loan size of £123,000, up 13% on 2015. Average size of equity release plans in the South East were £65,870, with homeowners in Northern Ireland releasing the least amount of equity (£32,725) from their properties.

Key drivers

The top reasons why people are releasing equity from their homes include paying off mortgages, helping with everyday living expenses and making improvements to their home. According to Responsible Equity Release, 36% to took out plans to clear mortgages, 28% to provide a cash cushion, 23% for home improvements, 7% to clear outstanding debts and 4% as an early inheritance.

Steve Wilkie, managing director of the firm, said: “The equity release market had a record 2016. The industry has innovated to appeal to a wider audience and more homeowners are using the equity in their homes for a host of reasons, from supplementing their retirement income, to providing lump sums to pay off mortgages and clearing debts.

“Equity release has provided an invaluable lifeline for thousands of pensioners who have found that their pension income is not sufficient to fund their retirements.”

 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2351206-scissors
Aldermore snips buy-to-let mortgage rates

The lender has reduced two-year fixed rate deals for landlord purchasers and remortgagors

Close