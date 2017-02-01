Five new offset mortgages launched by Accord

The lender, part of Yorkshire Building Society, is offering the deals via mortgage advisers

Accord Mortgages, which is part of the Yorkshire Building Society Group, has launched five new offset deals to its range today, including options with no upfront fee.

The new mortgages are available to both buyers and borrowers looking to remortgage over a choice of different terms.

“These new additions give borrowers with different budgets a greater choice of competitive offset options,” said David Robinson, Accord’s national intermediary sales manager.

They include:

A 2.02% two-year fixed rate offset at 85% of the property’s value with no upfront product fee

A 2.44% two-year fixed rate offset at 90% of the property’s value with a £995 product fee

A 2.09% three-year fixed rate offset at 85% of the property’s value with a £995 product fee

A 2.19% five-year fixed rate offset at 65% of the property’s value with a £995 product fee

A 2.99% five-year fixed rate offset at 85% of the property’s value with no upfront product fee.

Rate reduction

The intermediary-only lender has also reduced rates on selected deals by up to 0.30%, including a 1.99% two-year fix at up to 90% of the property’s value, with a fee of £995.

Robinson added: “The extension of our range is part of a series of improvements to make our offset mortgages more appealing to borrowers.

“Offsets have lots of advantages and can be extremely beneficial for borrowers with a good amount of savings, or those who have less regular incomes due to commission or because they are self-employed.”