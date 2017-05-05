You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Number of mortgages approved fell in March

0
Written by:
05/05/2017
Mortgage approvals were down by volume but up in terms of value
Number of mortgages approved fell in March

The number of mortgages approved by lenders dipped in March, following a drop the previous month, but the overall value of lending rose marginally, said the Bank of England.

It noted that approvals of loans secured on dwellings for house purchase and remortgaging both fell slightly for the second month, to 66,837 and 42,814 respectively, in March.

The number of mortgage approvals hit a six-month low, said the Bank.

The value of lending secured on dwellings rose by £3.1bn in March, similar to the recent six month average. However, it had been forecasst to rise by more than this.

Borrowers are showing signs of feeling the financial pinch in the wake of the Brexit vote, with consumer borrowing also down.

The Bank of England noted a slowdown in the pace of consumer credit borrowing, which grew by 10.2%, its weakest increase in 10 months.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2215411-legal-icon
The new law for Missing Persons that could help protect their home

The Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act was given Royal Assent just before Parliament was dissolved - helping families to make decisions...

Close