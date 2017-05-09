You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Where’s your team in the property price league table?

09/05/2017
One Northern town leads the Premier League in term of house price growth - but which big hitters are at the foot of the table?
Arsenal and Chelsea sit bottom of the Premier League property price growth table, according to HouseSimple, while Burnley is top of the league, with average house prices rising 13.9% in the past year.

The online estate agent looked at house price growth over the past 12 months in the towns and cities where the 20 Premier League clubs are based, and drew up a property fantasy league table.

Arsenal and Chelsea were the only Premier League teams that have seen average house prices in the area fall in the past year.

Average property prices in the Borough of Islington, where the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal’s ground, is located, have fallen 1.9% over the past 12 months. Chelsea, who are odds on to win the real Premier League this season haven’t fared so when it comes to property prices, with average prices falling 1% over the past year.

However, average house prices in the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, where Stamford Bridge is based, are still more than three quarters of a million pounds, more than any other Premier League location.

Sunderland are already relegated from the Premier League, and when it comes to average property prices they are also sitting in the bottom three, with prices stagnating over the past year, growing just 1.1%

Top of the league

At the other end of the table, Burnley are the surprise package comes out on top for property price growth, with average prices rising 13.7% in 12 months, from £70,877 to £80,605. While Watford (12%) and Hull City (10.4%) also saw double digit house price growth over the past year.

Alex Gosling, CEO of  HouseSimple.com, said: “Whether you look at their position in the Premier League table or average house prices, it hasn’t been a great 12 months for Arsenal. While areas such as Burnley and Hull, where average house prices are some of the cheapest in the country, have seen impressive price growth since last season.”

