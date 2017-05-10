You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Number of mortgages on offer reaches nine-year high

0
Written by:
10/05/2017
Borrowers have more choice of products today than at any time since 2008
Number of mortgages on offer reaches nine-year high

The number of mortgage products available has increased by 849 in just one year to reach its highest point since March 2008, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said there are now 4,460 mortgages on offer to UK borrowers, compared to 3,611 a year ago. But this is still way off the 6,192 products available in March 2008.

However, the breakdown of products was very different back in March 2008. The number of products at 60% loan-to-value (LTV) stood at just 24, whereas today that number is 549 – an increase of a staggering 525 products. Conversely, back in 2008 there were 575 deals available at 95% LTV, whereas today there are 257.

Charlotte Nelson, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “This increase to product numbers is largely due to the amount of competition in the market. Lenders are currently faced with borrowers who lack the motivation to switch from their Standard Variable Rate, meaning providers could potentially lose a sizeable chunk of their mortgage book very quickly.

“This uncertainty means providers now have to remain on top of their game to ensure they look attractive when borrowers start to consider remortgaging.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_524599249
Heard the one about the lender with no products?

It's no joke. Octane Capital has launched into the mortgage market as a 'productless' lender

Close