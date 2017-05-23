You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Prices of flats have risen £85k since 2009

0
Written by:
23/05/2017
Apartments have rocketed in price compared to other types of home
Prices of flats have risen £85k since 2009

Flat prices have grown by 53% in the last seven years compared with growth of 39% for all property types, according to Halifax.

That’s an average rise of £84,644 (£1,008 per month) in the past seven years from £159,292 in 2009 to £243,936 in 2016.
 
A considerable proportion of the national rise in flat prices since 2009 is due to the rapid increase in flat prices in London (65%), where flats represent just under half (48%) of all sales compared with the UK average of 11%.

The average price of a flat in London is £398,038, meaning that buyers are on average paying £230,894 more than flat buyers in the rest of the UK (£167,144).

Terraced homes boost

Terraced homes recorded the next largest increase in average prices with a rise of 43% over the past seven years, and detached homes the smallest rise (19%).

A typical terraced home costs less than £125,000 – below the lowest stamp duty threshold – in the North (£121,363) and Wales (£123,095) and less than £150,000 in all other regions outside southern England.

Flats cost less than £125,000, on average, in the North (£116,855), Yorkshire and the Humber (£124,734) and East Midlands (£123,561).

Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said: “Nationally, terraced and semi-detached homes are the most affordable and popular homes with buyers accounting for 60% of sales during 2016. However average price growth for flats, helped by the London market, have outperformed all other property types since 2009.

“There has been an increasing trend for first-time buyers to choose semi-detached homes over the past seven years, whilst terraced homes have shown a decline in popularity. The rise in the age of a typical first-time buyer may partly account for this change in preference towards the family-friendly semi.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2222423-houses
Asking prices hit new record high

Average property asking prices have risen for five months in a row

Close