How many bathrooms should a three-bed home have?

Estate agents reveal the perfect ratio of bathrooms to bedrooms and the value an en-suite can add to your property

An overwhelming majority of estate agents (70%) reckon a three bed property should have two or more bathrooms to maximise its desirability, according to Direct Line Home Insurance.

New research from the firm also revealed that 95% of estate agents believe four and five bedroomed properties need to have more than one bathroom, with more than two-fifths (43%) stating that a five bedroomed property should have at least three bathrooms.

Added value

Across the UK, estate agents estimate that an extra bathroom would add 6.8% to the value of a standard three bed property, amounting to nearly £12,000.

For a four-bed property, an extra bathroom is expected to increase the value of the property by 6.2%, equating to nearly £17,000 of added value.

With space at a premium in UK homes, 57% of estate agents believe that a shower room adds as much value to a property as a bathroom, especially among younger homeowners without children.

An en-suite shower room is estimated to add 5.1% to the value of a property, worth £10,500. With the average cost of installing a new bathroom estimated at between £4,000 and £5,0003, this represents a return on investment of around 200%.

Rebecca Clapham, head of household products at Direct Line, said: “With space in such short supply in homes across the country and the cost of moving sky high, it is interesting to find out directly from the experts what homeowners can do to add value to their property.

A new bathroom can add around £12,000 to the value of a home, which compared to the cost of fitting one, is a significant return and may be a good option for people wishing to improve their home but without the space to add an extra bedroom or improve their kitchen.

“If having an extra bathroom, en-suite shower room or cloakroom fitted, make sure you use a qualified plumber. It can be tempting to try and do things yourself to save money but if you get it wrong, a dodgy plumbing job could end up costing much more if pipes burst and cause damage to your home.”