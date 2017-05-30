You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Where’s the cheapest place to live beside the seaside?

0
Written by:
30/05/2017
If you want a home by the sea, you can bag it for under £75,000 if you don't mind a remote location
Where’s the cheapest place to live beside the seaside?

Port Bannatyne on the Isle of Bute is the least expensive seaside town in this the UK, with an average price of £71,550, according to Halifax.

The lender found that Newbiggin by the Sea in Northumberland was the second cheapest seaside town, and the least expensive in England, with an average house price of £75,779.
 
And it said that eight of the 10 least expensive towns are in Western Scotland, including Campbeltown (£80,737), Girvan (£85,082) and Millport (£86,392).
 
The annual survey of prices in coastal towns found that 12 seaside towns in UK still have an average price below £100,000.

Making waves

At the other end of the scale, Sandbanks retains its spot as Britain’s most expensive seaside town, where the average price of a home is an eye-watering £664,051.

It’s followed by Salcombe in South Devon (£617,743) and Aldeburgh in East Anglia (£526,689).
 
Outside southern England, the most expensive seaside areas are the Scottish towns of North Berwick (£314,435) and St Andrews (£300,319), together with The Mumbles in South Wales (£284,804).

Rising prices         

Average house prices in British seaside towns increased by 25% in the past decade to reach an average £226,916 – equating to £382 a month.
 
However, there is a marked north-south divide in property values in seaside towns, with nine out of 10 of the most expensive seaside towns on the southern coast of England.
 
Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said: “Seaside towns are extremely popular places to live, offering sought-after views and desirable weather. Being by the sea side does come at a price – with the marked increase in house prices reflecting the demand for rooms with a ‘sea’ view.
 
“Over the past decade, house prices in the South East, especially coastal towns within commutable distance to London, have shown strong growth and have become Britain’s most expensive seaside towns.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_561622300
The hidden cost of cohabiting in later life

If you live with a partner but aren't married you could miss out on tax breaks

Close