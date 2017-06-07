You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Revealed: What buyers really want from a home

0
Written by:
07/06/2017
The top 10 most desirable features of a property may not be what you expect
Revealed: What buyers really want from a home

It might not surprise you to learn that the most important homebuying factor is still its location, according to GoCompare.

But would you have guessed that a strong internet connection would be in the top five most desirable features of a home?

In fact, it was cited as important by 43% of those looking for a home, in a survey commissioned by the price comparison site.

The most desirable properties are located in good neighbourhoods, with low crime rates, near local shops and GP or dentist surgeries. 

But, the survey also found that potential househunters increasingly value superfast broadband, clear mobile phone signals, satellite TV and transport connections over pubs, schools and recreation facilities.

The top 10 factors are:

1. A good area or neighbourhood 66%
2. An area with a low crime rate 59%
3. Good proximity to local shops 51%
4. Near a good GP or dentist surgery 44%
5. A good, reliable broadband connection sufficiently strong to stream TV and films 43%
6. Reliable and clear mobile phone signal 42%
7. Superfast broadband 39%
8. A landline telephone 33%
9. Bus, tram or underground stop nearby 31%
10. Satellite TV 27%

Other factors

A quarter (26%) of potential buyers prioritised good access to recreation facilities or nature while 14% were concerned about being near a good pub and 14% near a good school.  

Ben Wilson from GoCompare Home Insurance said, “Location will always be a key factor for homebuyers. After all, while you can improve a property – you can’t move it. But it is too simple these days to say that it is the only consideration. 

“Homeowners also expect to be connected in a way that wasn’t envisaged even 10 years ago. They will want to know about the transport infrastructure and communications as much as the schools, shops and amenities.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_61968628
Labour pledges affordable housing for first-time buyers and a mass council house build

The Labour party has promised to ‘slash’ the cost of a home for 20,000 first-time buyers on ‘ordinary incomes’ should...

Close