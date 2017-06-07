Revealed: What buyers really want from a home

The top 10 most desirable features of a property may not be what you expect

It might not surprise you to learn that the most important homebuying factor is still its location, according to GoCompare.

But would you have guessed that a strong internet connection would be in the top five most desirable features of a home?

In fact, it was cited as important by 43% of those looking for a home, in a survey commissioned by the price comparison site.

The most desirable properties are located in good neighbourhoods, with low crime rates, near local shops and GP or dentist surgeries.

But, the survey also found that potential househunters increasingly value superfast broadband, clear mobile phone signals, satellite TV and transport connections over pubs, schools and recreation facilities.

The top 10 factors are:

1. A good area or neighbourhood 66%

2. An area with a low crime rate 59%

3. Good proximity to local shops 51%

4. Near a good GP or dentist surgery 44%

5. A good, reliable broadband connection sufficiently strong to stream TV and films 43%

6. Reliable and clear mobile phone signal 42%

7. Superfast broadband 39%

8. A landline telephone 33%

9. Bus, tram or underground stop nearby 31%

10. Satellite TV 27%

Other factors

A quarter (26%) of potential buyers prioritised good access to recreation facilities or nature while 14% were concerned about being near a good pub and 14% near a good school.

Ben Wilson from GoCompare Home Insurance said, “Location will always be a key factor for homebuyers. After all, while you can improve a property – you can’t move it. But it is too simple these days to say that it is the only consideration.

“Homeowners also expect to be connected in a way that wasn’t envisaged even 10 years ago. They will want to know about the transport infrastructure and communications as much as the schools, shops and amenities.”