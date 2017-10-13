You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

House prices rose 4% in third quarter of 2017

0
Written by:
13/10/2017
The summer saw a slight recovery in housing market momentum, but regional differences were stark
House prices rose 4% in third quarter of 2017

The annual rate of house price growth rose from 2.7% in the second quarter of this year to 4.0% in the third quarter, according to Halifax and IHS Markit.

This takes the average UK property price to £224,201, representing an increase of £8,702 since the same period last year. Prices are up £62,991 over the past five years.

Property prices grew at strong annual rates across the Midlands and Northern England, in contrast to the trend over the last 10 years.

The North of England saw the steepest year-on-year rate of house price growth at 9.3% in the third quarter of 2017, followed by the East Midlands (+7.0%) and the North West (+6.8%). Relatively strong annual rises in property prices were also seen in Yorkshire & Humberside (+6.1%) and the West Midlands (+5.2%).

London was the weakest-performing English region (+2.6%), and for the first time in three-and-a-half years, house prices in the South East increased at a slower pace than the UK as a whole (annual rise of +3.8% in Quarter 3).

Despite slower growth across London and the South East, the average house price in these areas remains by far the highest of all 12 UK regions. In the capital, the prices are £451,328, while in the South East the equivalent figure is £343,159.

The lowest property prices are in Northern Ireland (£130,853) and Scotland (£134,797).

Tim Moore, senior economist at IHS Markit, said: “The latest Halifax House Price Index data suggests a slight recovery in UK housing market momentum this summer, but the regional figures are a mixed bag.

“Regional figures for Quarter 3 show the North-South divide flipping on its head; annual price growth in London and the South East has slipped well behind Northern England, and indeed the Midlands.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
broker
Boost in lending to homebuyers

First-time buyers and homemovers were out in force over the summer

Close