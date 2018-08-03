Spurs top the premier (house price) league

Houses near the north London club have seen large house price rises in the last 10 years

When it comes to house price growth, Tottenham Hotspur are the premier league champions, according to Halifax.

Since 2008, average local house prices near the club have rocketed by a gobsmacking 94% to £481,609.

Chelsea tops the table for the highest overall house price. It costs an eye-watering £1,111,986 to buy in the surroundings of Stamford Bridge, meaning the average Chelsea player, with an annual salary of £4,451,200, would have to wait 13 weeks to save enough to buy a home close to work.

Premier price growth

The average house price near Premier League clubs has risen by £127,451 (47%), from £273,917 in 2008 to £401,457 in 2018. This figure is well ahead of the rest of the UK, where house prices have increased by £66,194 on average – an increase of 30%.

Since 2008, only four clubs have not seen growth in house prices. Those living near St James’ Park have seen prices fall by 14%, from £187,470 to £161,335, whilst on Merseyside homes near Everton and Liverpool have dropped by 11% to £78,093. In fact, an average Premier League player earns almost enough every game (£69,540) to buy a house near the grounds of Liverpool or Everton, where the average house price is £78,093.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax said: “As clubs gear up for the start of the 27th Premier League season, it appears that for many, success on the field has rubbed off as property prices in the areas surrounding the grounds of England’s top flight clubs have risen ahead of the rest of the country.

“While football may not be coming home, many players looking to buy a house near their team’s stadium need just a few games to earn the equivalent of the average house price. Locals living nearby some grounds, such as the Emirates, have benefitted from the associated infrastructure improvements as clubs upgrade or move stadiums.”