£750 cashback on offer from Leeds Building Society

Two new fixed rate mortgages have been launched by the lender, with a large lump sum incentive

Leeds Building Society is launching two new fixed rate mortgages offering £750 cashback.

The two-year deals include a rate of 2.05% up to 65% LTV (loan to value); and 2.15% for those with a 25% deposit.

Each deal comes with a free valuation and a £199 fee, as well as fees assisted legal services for standard remortgages.

“We try to offer a range of fee and incentive combinations across our mortgage range and we know cashback deals can give borrowers a little extra flexibility at a time when this is most useful,” said Jaedon Green, Leeds Building Society’s director of product and distribution.

“In addition, the incentives help to minimise costs, for remortgage in particular, so may appeal to existing homeowners who’ve built up more equity and want to switch to a better deal which could bring down their monthly repayments.”