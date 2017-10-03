£750 cashback on offer with Halifax mortgages

The lender has increased the cashback available to borrowers who choose from a selected range of mortgages

Halifax has launched a cashback offer of £750 to first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgage customers taking out one of its qualifying mortgages.

The lump sum is paid out on completion of the mortgage process, and remortgage customers also benefit from free basic legal fees and standard valuation costs.

Richard Washington, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “Buying a home is one of the biggest financial commitments of our lives – whether it’s a first property or another step on the housing ladder. Our latest cashback offer supports customers at this expensive time and helps those remortgaging with any unexpected costs.”

Top tips for borrowers

Halifax has also provided its top tips for borrowers who want to get a mortgage deal.

The lender says:

1. Try out calculators and tools: You can work out how much you could borrow, how much deposit you would need and what monthly payments would be

2. What are your mortgage options? Some lenders will allow first-time buyers to borrow up to 95% of the property value, or you may have someone to guarantee the mortgage

3. Do your research on any schemes or incentives that could make buying a property in the area you want more affordable e.g. shared equity

4. Consider other fees: Other costs associated with buying a property and taking out a mortgage will include conveyancing fees, Stamp Duty, Land Tax/Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (properties in Scotland), valuation fees and Land Registry fees

5. What insurances will you need? You’ll need buildings insurance, which covers the bricks and mortar, fixtures and fittings and it’s a good idea to take out contents insurance as well to protect all your possessions. Insurance to protect your mortgage may also be considered, e.g. Life Cover and Critical Illness Cover.

