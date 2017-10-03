You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

£750 cashback on offer with Halifax mortgages

0
Written by:
03/10/2017
The lender has increased the cashback available to borrowers who choose from a selected range of mortgages
£750 cashback on offer with Halifax mortgages

Halifax has launched a cashback offer of £750 to first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgage customers taking out one of its qualifying mortgages.

The lump sum is paid out on completion of the mortgage process, and remortgage customers also benefit from free basic legal fees and standard valuation costs.

Richard Washington, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “Buying a home is one of the biggest financial commitments of our lives – whether it’s a first property or another step on the housing ladder. Our latest cashback offer supports customers at this expensive time and helps those remortgaging with any unexpected costs.”

Top tips for borrowers

Halifax has also provided its top tips for borrowers who want to get a mortgage deal.

The lender says:

1. Try out calculators and tools: You can work out how much you could borrow, how much deposit you would need and what monthly payments would be

2. What are your mortgage options? Some lenders will allow first-time buyers to borrow up to 95% of the property value, or you may have someone to guarantee the mortgage

3. Do your research on any schemes or incentives that could make buying a property in the area you want more affordable e.g. shared equity

4. Consider other fees: Other costs associated with buying a property and taking out a mortgage will include conveyancing fees, Stamp Duty, Land Tax/Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (properties in Scotland), valuation fees and Land Registry fees

5. What insurances will you need? You’ll need buildings insurance, which covers the bricks and mortar, fixtures and fittings and it’s a good idea to take out contents insurance as well to protect all your possessions. Insurance to protect your mortgage may also be considered, e.g. Life Cover and Critical Illness Cover.
 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2384294-help-to-buy-logo
Government boosts Help to Buy scheme by £10bn

The funding will support a further 135,000 people to buy a home

Close