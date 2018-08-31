You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Country living or city life? Which is most wanted by Brits?

31/08/2018
We're a nation obsessed with homeownership and property prices, but is our dream location urban or rural?
Brits prefer the idea of country living to city life, with many of us dreaming of escaping to a rural idyll, according to AA Financial Services.

It found that people moving home are more than twice as likely to say they want to move to the country (18%) than get a taste of city life (8%).

There is more movement in the housing market than had previously been thought, said the business, with people bailing out of city life for a better quality of life in the country.

Not ready for the quiet life

However, one age group is the exception that proves the rule. Unsurprisingly, under 25s are twice as likely to favour a move to the city (18% v 9% moving to the country), but by 35 a move to the country is far more appealing (13% v 3% moving to the city).

This is also a time when people are less likely to move because of a job and more likely to move in order to be in a good school catchment area, nearer family and in a safer area with lower levels of crime.

These factors become even more important with age. For the over 55 age group, 31% say a move to the country is the reason behind moving house, with just 1% wanting to move to the city.

David Searle, the AA’s director of financial services, said: “Throughout history – and even after a very hot summer – the UK has long been known as a green and pleasant land. This is playing out today with the property market.

“It really is time for the industry to look beyond London and better understand what is happening in the regions. Whist our research shows London is the most popular place to move to, this is driven by young people many of whom are renters or would struggle to get on the property market in the Capital.

“From the age of 35, families are far more likely to be planning a move to the country.”

