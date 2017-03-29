You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

First-time buyers in this London borough have seen house prices soar

0
Written by:
29/03/2017
Which part of the capital has seen a 93% increase in the value of first homes in the last five years?
First-time buyers in this London borough have seen house prices soar

First-time buyer (FTB) house prices in Waltham Forest have risen faster than in any other London borough since 2012, according to research by Lloyds Bank.

It found a staggering increase of 93% from an average FTB house price of £212,629 five years ago to £409,491 today.

The boroughs recording the next biggest gains are Newham (92% to £359,212) and Greenwich (91% increase to £382,945).

Inching up

Westminster has seen the smallest rise in prices since 2012 – an increase of 28% to £595,568; less than half the gain across London as a whole (67%) and significantly below the UK average of 50%.

Despite a relatively small price gain over the past five years (47%), Camden has become the most expensive borough for first-time buyers, with an average house price of £602,080.

At the other end of the scale, Barking & Dagenham has remained the least expensive borough for first-time buyers despite a 74% rise in average prices since 2012. The borough is the only one where the average price paid by first-time buyers is below £300,000 (at £292,446).

Andrew Mason, Lloyds Bank mortgage director commented: “Over the past five years, the price of a first-time buyer purchase in London has risen by an average 67%, with some parts of the capital recording even more substantial rises.

“This means monthly mortgage payments and deposits have increased substantially, making it increasingly difficult for many young people to buy their own home, and as a result we saw a 5% drop in first time purchases last year.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
tenants
Long-term tenants hit hardest by letting agent fee ban

Rising rents are an unintended consequence of the Government's proposed ban

Close