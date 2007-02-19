You are here: Home - Uncategorized -
Uncategorized
House prices to fall?
19/02/2007
A 20% collapse in house prices over the next three years has been predicted by Barclays.
The bank, which is one the countryπs biggest mortgage lenders, has warned of a 8% reduction in property prices in 2005 on the back of the five hikes in Base Rate by the Bank of England over the last year.
And Barclays thinks that further reductions could occur in 2006 and 2007.
Tagged:
Tag Box
There are 0 Comment(s)
If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.