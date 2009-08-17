You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

House prices on the up

17/08/2009
The department of Communities and Local Government (CLG) has revealed house prices rose by 1.6% in June, as the market continued to gain support from a shortage of homes for sale.

The rise edged up the average cost of a UK property to £191,423 – just slightly below the level seen at the beginning of the year.

The annual rate at which house prices are falling also eased for the third month in a row, dropping to 10.7%.

The CLG also revealed prices rose by 2.6% in the second quarter of the year, with the annual growth in house prices for first-time buyers increasing from an average of -14.6% in May, to -11.7% the following month.

