You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Confidence in UK housing slumps to five-year low

0
Written by:
27/10/2017
Londoners are the least confident about economic and housing prospects
Confidence in UK housing slumps to five-year low

Confidence in UK house prices has plummeted to its lowest level since December 2012, according to the latest Halifax Housing Market Confidence Tracker.
 
The survey, which tracks consumer sentiment on whether house prices will be higher or lower in a year’s time – has dropped 14 points from April 2017 (+44) to October (+30), matching the record fall seen following the EU referendum result.
  
Half (50%) of those surveyed now expect house prices to rise over the next year, the lowest level since April 2013 (45%), whilst one in five think house prices will fall, the highest point since October 2012 (20%).
 
Biggest barriers

The ability to raise a deposit (61%) and job security (42%) remain the main barriers to buying, with household finances recording the biggest increase (+7) since the last survey.
 
When asking existing mortgage borrowers about their concern in rising interest rates affecting their ability to meet their repayments, only a third (36%) show concern. This has decreased by six percentage points, down from 42% in 2014.
 
Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax Community Bank, said: “Housing market optimism has declined significantly over the past year, with almost half of people expecting a general slowdown in the market.
 
“Even with a potential Base Rate increase on the horizon, it’s significant that buyers’ concerns continue to be centred on raising deposits and job security and, as such, we do not anticipate that an increase in Base Rate will have a significant effect on the demand for properties.”
  
Londoners least confident

When it comes to the balance of people who think the next 12 months would be a good time to buy, London is the only region with a negative outlook (-3%), whilst people from the West Midlands (+30) and Wales (+26) are the most positive.

Those aged between 16 and 24 are the only age group with a negative buying outlook (-15%), whilst those over 65 are the most positive (+26). Across the country over half (52%) of those surveyed think that it would be a good time to buy.
 
Overall, selling sentiment (+6%) has become more negative, down 11 points since April 2017, with those in Wales the least positive about selling (-19%), followed by those in London (-17).

Homeowners in the South West are most positive about selling (+42%). 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2233289-keystohand
Slowdown in rent rises in September

The monthly dip is welcome news for tenants, but rents are still up over the last year

Close