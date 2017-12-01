You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

£200m saved by first-time buyers in NatWest Help to Buy ISAs

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
01/12/2017
£200m saved by first-time buyers in NatWest Help to Buy ISAs

More than £200m is currently held by first-time buyers in NatWest Help to Buy: ISAs, according to the lender.

Since launch, it said more than 16,000 customers have used the savings product to help towards buying their first home.

The government initiative reaches its two-year anniversary this December – the latest statistics released in September showed more than 83,686 property completions had been supported by the scheme with 113,868 bonuses been paid averaging £678.

In total £77m of bonuses were paid up to the end of June 2017 which were used to finance properties worth £14.3bn in total.
 
Younger and cheaper

The average value of a property purchased through the scheme is £170,862 compared to an average first-time buyer house price of £189,000 and a national average house price of £223,000.

Meanwhile, the typical age of a first-time buyer in the scheme is 27 compared to a national first-time buyer age of 30.

The highest proportion of property completions with the support of the scheme is in the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber and West Midlands, with a lower proportion in the North East and Northern Ireland.

NatWest said its customers were receiving an average bonus of £700 from the government, with £167 saved on average each month.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2251454-hand-and-house
Insurance launched to cover costs if property purchase falls through

Close