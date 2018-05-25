Savvy millennials get their finances mortgage ready

Younger buyers know that, to get their first mortgage, they may need to change their spending habits in advance of application

Millennials are making tactical changes to their financial behaviour to help them get on the housing ladder with their first mortgage, according to Moneysupermarket.

The price comparison site said that over a fifth of 18-24 year olds admit to changing their money habits to present themselves as financially responsible, compared to just 9% across all age ranges.

Over a third would put their spending on a credit card and strive to clear the balance each month, while nearly a fifth would pay off existing debts in the run-up to a mortgage application to clean up their finances.

Ready, set, budget

Nearly two-thirds of 18-24 year olds plan to apply for a new mortgage within two years or less – although the amount they will need to borrow remains high. The report reveals that this is the age group most in need of a high loan-to-value amount, with 44% stating this is the key thing they’re looking for from a lender.

Sally Francis-Miles, money expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Anyone planning to apply for a mortgage will look to rein in their spending habits before submitting their application, especially first-time buyers who are new to the process.

“Since the FCA’s Mortgage Market Review introduced new affordability criteria in 2014, it’s harder to be accepted for a mortgage, even if you know you can comfortably afford the repayments. There is more emphasis on being able to pay if rates increase, which is what catches many people out. So while the rules were introduced for the right reasons, we don’t want to see people being turned down unnecessarily.

“Clearing debts and generally sorting your finances is the starting point if you’re considering getting on the housing ladder. It’s also good practice for owning a home.”