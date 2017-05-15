You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

TSB slashes rates on five-year fixed deals

0
Written by:
15/05/2017
The bank has launched its lowest ever five-year fixed rate for remortgage customers
TSB slashes rates on five-year fixed deals

TSB has reduced interest rates by up to 0.15% on a range of its mortgages for borrowers looking to remortgage their home.

The cuts have taken the bank’s five-year fixed rate mortgages for remortgage borrowers to their lowest ever level, starting at 1.74%, for those with a 40% deposit, with a £995 fee.

Other rate reductions from the mortgage lender in its residential range include a cut of 0.15% to its three-year fixed rate mortgage for remortgage borrowers, with a 25% deposit.

There has also been a 0.15% reduction to its five-year fixed rate mortgage for remortgage borrowers with 15% upfront and a 0.15% cut to 10-year fixes for remortgagors with a 40% deposit.

Roland McCormack, TSB’s mortgage distribution director, said: “Just last week, we reduced the rates for a number of our buy to let mortgages. Now, we are further helping people to borrow well by launching our lowest ever five-year fixed rate for remortgage borrowers, as part of our rate reductions for selected products in our remortgage range.”

The lender also announced a rate increase. Rates for two and three-year fixed rate mortgages for house purchase borrowers, with a 5% to 10% deposit,  will increase by up to 0.15%.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2233289-keystohand
Landlords spend £3,632 a year on each property

But the amount they pump into the economy is set to be slashed as they cut spending to offset tax...

Close