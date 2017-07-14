You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Will it become harder to get a low deposit mortgage?

0
Written by:
14/07/2017
Lenders expect a reduction in deals for borrowers without a large upfront stake
Will it become harder to get a low deposit mortgage?

The next three months could see a slight drop in the availability of high loan-to-value mortgage deals, according to the Bank of England.

In others words, those with a small deposit of up to 10% of the property’s value could find it becomes a bit more difficult to get a competitive deal.

And these buyers are very often first-time buyers looking to make their first step on the property ladder.

Lenders said they expect a slight reduction in mortgage availability in the next three months, for borrowers with a deposit of 10% or less, and even those with under 25% upfront could be affected.

Risk averse

Lenders also reported having a changing appetite for risk, and this has already led to a decrease in availability of unsecured credit.

However, mortgage default rates fell significantly in the last three months and lenders predict they will fall further.

They added that there was no change in demand for mortgages, although the balance of products had shifted, with a rise in prime business and a drop in demand for buy-to-let deals.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2371481-fivenumber
The top five ways to sell your home

Bag a buyer with these smart selling tips from the experts

Close