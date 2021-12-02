Awards
The winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2021/22 revealed
The Your Mortgage Awards 2021/2022 celebrate the UK’s best lenders and providers.
This year’s winners have supported homebuyers and remortgagors with competitive and clear solutions, from mortgages and insurance to surveys and conveyancing.
Some have harnessed technology to great effect, making the customer journey easier and smoother. Others have created innovative products or delivered excellent service to mortgage borrowers.
In each category our winner has added value to their customers by making the mortgage and homebuying process better, easier or smoother.
This year’s award winners include big banks and building societies alongside specialist lenders and associated businesses, highlighting the depth and breadth of the UK mortgage market.
What they all have in common in their professional commitment to customer service and industry-leading knowledge and expertise in their fields.
Your Mortgage group editor, Victoria Hartley, said of this year’s winners: “Yet again, all of our winners have shone during another challenging year.
“They’ve navigated economic uncertainty and the ongoing challenges of remote working alongside high business volumes, as the housing market has continued to defy expectations.
“Our winners have not only coped with change this year, they’ve thrived under it.”
The UK’s leading lenders
Congratulations to all of this year’s Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:
Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Accord Mortgages
Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – HSBC UK
Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax
Best Shared Ownership Mortgage Lender – Leeds Building Society
Best Remortgage Lender – NatWest
Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank
Best Large Loan Mortgage Lender – Barclays
Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Kensington
Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – The Mortgage Works
Best Professional Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Paragon
Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money
Best Product Transfer Provider – Halifax
Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Shawbrook Bank
Best Later Life Mortgage Lender – Hodge
Best Specialist Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages
Best Green Mortgage Lender – NatWest
Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Royal London
Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services
Best Legal Services Provider – Optimus
Best Online Mortgage Lender – Santander
Best Lender for Service – Halifax
Best Building Society – Skipton Building Society
Best Bank – NatWest
Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax