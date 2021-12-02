The winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2021/22 revealed

Find out which mortgage lenders and providers have stood out from the crowd in the last 12 months

The Your Mortgage Awards 2021/2022 celebrate the UK’s best lenders and providers.

This year’s winners have supported homebuyers and remortgagors with competitive and clear solutions, from mortgages and insurance to surveys and conveyancing.

Some have harnessed technology to great effect, making the customer journey easier and smoother. Others have created innovative products or delivered excellent service to mortgage borrowers.

In each category our winner has added value to their customers by making the mortgage and homebuying process better, easier or smoother.

This year’s award winners include big banks and building societies alongside specialist lenders and associated businesses, highlighting the depth and breadth of the UK mortgage market.

What they all have in common in their professional commitment to customer service and industry-leading knowledge and expertise in their fields.

Your Mortgage group editor, Victoria Hartley, said of this year’s winners: “Yet again, all of our winners have shone during another challenging year.

“They’ve navigated economic uncertainty and the ongoing challenges of remote working alongside high business volumes, as the housing market has continued to defy expectations.

“Our winners have not only coped with change this year, they’ve thrived under it.”

The UK’s leading lenders

Congratulations to all of this year’s Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Accord Mortgages

Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – HSBC UK

Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Best Shared Ownership Mortgage Lender – Leeds Building Society

Best Remortgage Lender – NatWest

Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank

Best Large Loan Mortgage Lender – Barclays

Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Kensington

Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – The Mortgage Works

Best Professional Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Paragon

Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money

Best Product Transfer Provider – Halifax

Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Shawbrook Bank

Best Later Life Mortgage Lender – Hodge

Best Specialist Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages

Best Green Mortgage Lender – NatWest

Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Royal London

Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services

Best Legal Services Provider – Optimus

Best Online Mortgage Lender – Santander

Best Lender for Service – Halifax

Best Building Society – Skipton Building Society

Best Bank – NatWest

Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Click here to read all about this year’s winners