Your Mortgage Awards 2022/23: The winners

01/12/2022
Find out which mortgage lenders and providers were voted top in this year's Your Mortgage Awards
Your Mortgage Awards 2022/23: The winners

The Your Mortgage Awards 2022/2023 recognise the best lenders and providers in the UK this year.

And what a year it’s been.

This year’s winners have helped homebuyers and remortgagors through a difficult period of rising interest rates.

They’ve risen to the challenge of supporting existing and new borrowers with fantastic service, alongside clear and competitive mortgages, insurance, surveys and legal services.

Our award winners have stood out from the crowd when it comes to support, processing, product design and sheer professionalism.

This year’s award winners include big banks and building societies alongside specialist lenders and associated businesses, highlighting the depth and breadth of the UK mortgage market.

What they all have in common in their commitment to customer service and industry-leading knowledge and expertise in their fields.

Publishing director, Jamie Hurst, said: “This year’s winners of the Your Mortgage Awards thoroughly deserve this recognition of their hard work.

“In every category, our winner has improved the overall customer experience, and we’ve seen some fantastic examples of great service in the last 12 months.

“What they all have in common is a drive to keep improving their proposition, a professional approach to supporting their customers and impressive expertise in their respective fields.”

This year’s winners revealed

Well done to each of this year’s worthy winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2022/23, listed below:

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Barclays
Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – NatWest
Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Skipton Building Society
Best Shared Ownership Mortgage Lender – Nationwide
Best Remortgage Lender – HSBC UK
Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank
Best Large Loan Mortgage Lender – Bank of Ireland UK
Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – The Mortgage Lender
Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – BM Solutions
Best Professional Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Paragon
Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money
Best Product Transfer Provider – Halifax
Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money
Best Later Life Mortgage Lender – The Family Building Society
Best Specialist Mortgage Lender – Kensington Mortgages
Best Green Mortgage Lender – NatWest
Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Uinsure
Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services
Best Legal Services Provider – Simply Conveyancing
Best Online Mortgage Lender – Santander
Best Lender for Service – Halifax
Best Building Society – Coventry Building Society
Best Bank – NatWest
Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Click here to read all about this year’s winners.

