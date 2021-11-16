You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Average rents up 6% in the last year, as demand rockets

0
Written by:
16/11/2021
More people are looking for a home to rent but supply has fallen, pushing up costs in many parts of the UK
Average rents up 6% in the last year, as demand rockets

Rent increases have hit a 13-year high, according to Zoopla.

The property portal said that demand for rented proprty has doubled in the central zones of major cities.

And, for the first time in 16 months, even London rents are rising.

The typical cost of renting a home in the UK, excluding London, is now £809 per month, 6% more than a year earlier.

Supply and demand imbalance

While renters are returning to cities, the rise in demand is not being met by an increase in the number of homes available to rent, forcing rents higher.

Zoopla said that demand for rental homes is 43% above the five-year average, but the number of properties available to rent is 43% lower than usual.

Affordability has remained largely unchanged thanks to rising pay, with rents accounting for an average of 37% of a single tenant’s monthly income.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “Households looking for the flexibility of rental accommodation, especially students and city workers, are back in the market after consecutive lockdowns affected demand levels in major cities.”

Where are rents rising fastest?

The South West saw the biggest jump in rental growth at 9%, followed by Wales, where rents have risen 7.7% year-on-year and the East Midlands at 6.9%.

Rent increases are running well ahead of the five-year average in many of the UK’s largest cities, with Bristol seeing the strongest rise of 8.4%, followed by Nottingham at 8.3%, and Glasgow in third place at 7.2%.

Even in London, rents, which had fallen for 15 months in a row, are rising again, increasing by 1.6% in the year to the end of September as offices reopened and city life resumed.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

+