Fresh £2m crackdown on rogue landlords

Councils can bid for money to help support tenants and take action against landlords

Councils are to receive extra cash to tackle rogue landlords through a £2m fund from the government.

Authorities will be able to bid for funding to step up enforcement action against irresponsible buy-to-let investors.

And the cash can be used in a variety of ways to ramp up pressure on landlords who force tenants to live in unacceptable conditions.

The new funding can be used by councils, for example, to build relationships with external organisations such as the emergency services, legal services and local housing advocates.

It can also support tenants to take action against poor standards through rent repayment orders, or develop digital solutions, helping officers to report back and make decisions quicker.

Sharing best practice

Councils will be encouraged to share best practice of enforcement action and examples of innovative approaches that are self-sustaining and can be easily adapted to other parts of the country, the government said.

Local authorities can already use fines and banning orders to push landlords to make necessary improvements to a property.

Housing minister, Heather Wheeler, said: “Everyone deserves to live in a home that is safe and secure, and it is vital we crack down on the small minority of landlords who are not giving their tenants this security.

“This funding will help further strengthen councils’ powers to tackle rogue landlords and ensure that poor-quality homes in their area are improved, making the housing market fairer for everyone.”