Government announces plans for new energy-efficiency standards on rental properties

Social and private rented homes will need to meet new energy-efficiency standards by 2030, said the Government.

In a move to lift over one million households out of fuel poverty, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said it wants to boost the energy efficiency of rental homes.

What’s changing?

Private rented homes can currently be rented out if they meet an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E, while social rented homes have no minimum energy-efficiency standard at all.

The Government will now consult on proposals for private and social rented homes to achieve an EPC rating of C or equivalent by 2030.

It has also pledged a home upgrade revolution that will mean renters are set for warmer homes and cheaper bills.

The Government noted that many tenants are “exposed to a harsh daily reality of cold, draughty homes and expensive bills”.

The Government intervention aims to transform living standards and deliver the safety and security of warmer, cheaper homes that are free from damp and mould.

Ed Milliband, the Energy Secretary, pledged to take action to reverse these failures of the past and stand with tenants, with a commitment to consult by the end of the year on tightening minimum energy-efficiency standards for private and social rented homes by 2030.

Timothy Douglas, head of policy and campaigns at Propertymark, said of the move: “Property agents want to see more energy-efficient homes, but new rules and requirements must be realistic and achievable.

“Furthermore, without providing landlords with incentives and access to sustained funding, it is unlikely that energy-efficiency targets for the private rented sector and a reduction in emissions across the property sector will be met.”

Grants and initiatives

The Government has also announced a new Warm Homes: Local Grant to help low-income homeowners and private tenants with energy performance upgrades and cleaner heating.

It confirmed the continuation of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, as well as the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, which replaces the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, to support social housing providers and tenants.

The announcements kick-start the delivery of the Government’s Warm Homes Plan, which will make homes cleaner and cheaper to run, from installing new insulation to rolling out solar and heat pumps.