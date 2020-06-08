You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlord mortgage products increased in May

0
Written by:
08/06/2020
The buy-to-let market is seeing the first signs of recovery with more products and lower rates for landlords
Landlord mortgage products increased in May

There are 280 more buy-to-let products available now than there were at the start of May 2020, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that product choice at 75% loan to value (for landlords with 25% upfront) has increased by 46 two-year fixed rate deals and 54 five-year fixed rate mortgages.

Those needing a mortgage at 80% of the property’s value will find 26 more two-year fixed rate products and 20 more options available for those seeking a five-year fixed rate than a month ago.

Plus average rates on both two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products at 80% loan to value have fallen by 0.49% and 0.67% respectively.

Average interest rates on fixed buy-to-let mortgages have risen slightly for two and five-year fixed rates overall, due to the increase in the number of products that these averages are based on.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “This positive growth in choice is reflected in the higher LTV tiers, with deals for landlords with just a 25% or 20% deposit or equity keeping pace across two and five-year fixed rate options.

“This is encouraging considering that early in the Covid-19 crisis, providers were focused on supporting existing customers and restrictions meant that physical valuations were not feasible, seeing many lenders reduce their offerings to lower risk, lower LTV products.

“As we begin to see indications that the buy-to-let market may be starting to recover, the full economic impact of the current crisis is still not yet clear for tenants and landlords alike. However, those who are in a position to consider capitalising on possible falls in house prices to expand their property portfolios or indeed those looking to switch their current deal, may wish to move quickly.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Demand for new homes jumps as property market reopens

Cancellation rates have remained very low since the start of the coronavirus crisis, as 95% of buyers stay committed to...

Close