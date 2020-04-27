You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlords still have ‘plenty’ of mortgage choice during crisis

0
Written by:
27/04/2020
The majority of buy-to-let lenders are still offering mortgages to landlords, but product numbers have halved
Landlords still have ‘plenty’ of mortgage choice during crisis

Landlord mortgage availability has been hugely affected by the Coronavirus crisis, just like the rest of the mortgage market.

But, after an initial wave of large numbers of deals being pulled from the market, lenders are regrouping and relaunching buy-to-let products.

And very few lenders have stopped lending to landlords altogether.

Research from specialist buy-to-let mortgage adviser, Mortgage for Business, shows the vast majority of buy-to-let lenders – 85% – are still offering mortgages to landlrods.

It said that, out of 49 buy-to-let lenders, only seven have stopped lending to landlords – HSBC, Together, Foundation Home Loans, Vida Home Loans, Platform Home Loans, State Bank of India and Furness Building Society.

Lenders that temporarily stopped lending but have now returned include Clydesdale, Santander, Precise and Kent Reliance.

Lending restricted

While most are still lending to landlords, many lending have tightened criteria to reduce their risk.

It means there are far fewer borrowing options overall, with the number of buy-to-let products dropping by almost 50% since the start of March 2020. Mortgages for Business added there are currently no lenders offering buy-to-let mortgages up to 85% of the property’s value, meaning landlords need at least 20% or 25% upfront.

Steve Olejnik, managing director of Mortgages for Business, said: “There is no need for landlords to panic. Yes, those looking to remortgage have fewer options. But they still have plenty.”

“My advice to landlords looking to remortgage is act sooner, rather than later. You may have to answer a few more questions when you’re applying for a remortgage that you would have had to last month – but a broker will still be able to find you a deal.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Cost of two-year fixed mortgages hits three-year low

Cuts to the Bank of England Base Rate combined with some expensive mortgages being withdrawn has seen overall rates fall

Close