You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Lenders will extend payment holidays if needed

0
Written by:
02/06/2020
If your payment holiday ends and you still can't afford your mortgage, lenders will let you pause payments for a further three months
Lenders will extend payment holidays if needed

The Financial Conduct Authority has updated its guidance for mortgage customers affected by coronavirus, asking lenders to enable further payment holidays if required.

Lenders have committed to offer ongoing support, including through the extension of mortgage payment holidays if appropriate.

Latest figures from UK Finance show 1.86 million mortgage payment holidays have been issued as of 28 May 2020 – equivalent to one in six mortgages.

Lenders are also committed to continuing the ban on repossessions for residential and buy-to-let customers to 31 October 2020, helping provide borrowers with reassurance that they will not have their homes repossessed at this difficult time.

Stephen Jones, UK Finance CEO, said: “For those customers who are nearing the end of their three-month payment holiday, providers are offering them help and flexibility to choose the next steps which best suit their needs. It will always be in the borrower’s best interests to pay their mortgage if they are able as this will reduce the level of their repayments in the long run but for those customers who are struggling, help is available.

“The extension of the payment holiday scheme until 31 October 2020 for customers yet to take to one will provide much-needed breathing space for those who need it, while the continued moratorium on involuntary repossession will ensure no homeowner loses their home because of the impact of Covid-19 on their finances.

“A payment holiday may not be the right choice for everyone, and borrowers should only apply if they need one. Any borrower who is concerned about their financial situation should check with their lender as early as possible, with providers’ website giving the latest information on the support available.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Fall in availability of 5% deposit mortgages

Mortgages up to 95% of the property's value may be as rare as hens' teeth but their cost is falling

Close