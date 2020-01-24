New range of landlord mortgages launched by Nottingham Building Society

The products are available to borrowers with at least 25% of the property's value upfront

The Nottingham has launched a new range of landlord products this week.

The building society unveiled its buy-to-let mortgages, all available up to 75% of the property’s value.

They include a two-year fixed rate at 1.69%, with a £999 fee as well as a fee-free option at 2.09%.

Landlords looking to fix for longer can opt for a five-year fixed rate at 2.04%, with a £1,999 fee, or a fee-free five-year fix at 2.28%.

The Nottingham has also lowered the rate of its existing 65% loan-to-value buy-to-let five-year fixed product, from 2.40% to 1.94% (now with £1,999 fee).

Buy-to-let applications have also been widened to allow for purchases as well as remortgages.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham, said: “But-to-let is a key part of our strategy and we are delighted to introduce another range of highly competitive products built around what brokers and their clients want.”