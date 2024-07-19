Accord makes third mortgage rate reduction in a fortnight

The broker-facing arm of Yorkshire Building Society, Accord Mortgages, has cut the costs of selected rates.

It’s the third time in just two weeks that Accord has announced rate reductions.

The lender is cutting rates by up to 0.2 percentage points across its range of residential products, available up to 90% of the property’s value.

There are also reductions of up to 0.2 percentage points on products up to 85% loan to value (LTV) and up to 0.14 percentage points up to 90% of the property’s value.

What’s new?

The lender’s new deals include:

A five-year fixed rate at 4.67% (was 4.87%) up to 75% LTV, for house purchase, with a £995 fee

A two-year fix at 5.32% (was 5.52%), up to 80% LTV, for house purchase, with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation

A two-year fix at 5.77% (was 5.89%) up to 90% LTV, for remortgage purposes, with a £995 fee, free remortgage legal work and free standard valuation

Gemma Hyland, mortgage product manager for Accord, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reduce rates across our product range yet again, as we continue to strive to offer the best value possible to borrowers.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor market trends with a view to eyeing further such opportunities.”

