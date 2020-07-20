You are here: Home -

Asking prices rocket as homebuyer demand soars

0
Written by:
20/07/2020
Sellers are confident as the post-lockdown property market booms and buyer enquiries surge
Asking prices rocket as homebuyer demand soars

The average asking price of property coming onto the market in Britain rose in July, according to Rightmove.

The property portal said asking prices are now £320,265, up by an average of 2.4% ( or £7,640) compared to March before the housing market was put on hold.

It added that house prices are up 3.7% compared to the same time last year – the highest annual rate of increase since December 2016.

Demand rises

Buyer enquiries are by up 75% in Britain compared to a year ago, and nearly half (44%) of new listings onto the market in the first month after the English market opened on 13th May have already been marked as sale agreed.

The number of monthly sales is also up compared to last year, by 15% in England.

Martin Walshe, director at estate agent Cheffins in Cambridge, added: “Post-lockdown we’re as busy as we have been at any time in the past five years and demand is at such a level that we have had over 25 properties go to sealed bids in the past four weeks.

“We haven’t seen a market this competitive in years and we expect it to get busier still as the stamp duty slash starts to take effect. It can’t be denied that lockdown really emphasised the need to move for many, particularly those who were considering upsizing or leaving London for the commuter belt and we expect this to continue, particularly as workers are told they may not be going back into the office until next year. There has been a misconception among sellers that the market is quiet and depressed when in fact it really is completely the reverse.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
House prices predicted to rise 0.5% over next nine months

Stamp duty holiday ‘will trigger a small house price rise’ according to the Office for Budget Responsibility

Close