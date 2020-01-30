You are here: Home -

Bank of England keeps Bank Rate on hold

0
Written by:
30/01/2020
Despite predictions of a possible cut to interest rates, the Monetary Policy Commitee voted for no change
Bank of England keeps Bank Rate on hold

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%.

In its report it said that the UK economy slowed last year because firms’ uncertainties about Brexit reduced their spending, and growth in the world economy slowed. UK inflation fell back below 2%.

But the latest economic data showed that uncertainty facing businesses has fallen, and global growth has stabilised, plus the Committee said it expects global growth to pick up further. If that happens, it should help to support growth in the UK.

Potential rate cut

If this expected growth does not happen, then interest rates may need to be cut to support UK growth.

But if, as expected, the economy develops as the Bank of England expects, then upward pressure on prices should build gradually over the next few years. In that case, a modest increase in interest rates may be needed to keep inflation at the 2% target, said the Monetary Policy Committee.

What does it mean for borrowers?

The Base Rate affects wider interest rates, including mortgage rates. The fact it has been held at 0.75% this month means existing variable rate borrowers are not likely to see their pay rate change.

Fixed rate borrowers are already protected from rate changes for the agreed duration of their fixed period.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Average UK property price rises to £215,897

House prices across the country rose in January on a monthly and annual basis

Close