You are here: Home -

Budget 2020: Housing market roundup

0
Written by:
11/03/2020
A fund to remove dangerous cladding from high-rise buildings and a 2% Stamp Duty surcharge for non-UK nationals were just two of the nine housing measures announced today
Budget 2020: Housing market roundup

New Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP delivered his Budget to the House of Commons today, announcing a huge number of spending commitments.

Here’s what he announced for the housing market:

1. A 2% non-UK resident Stamp Duty Land Tax surcharge from 1 April 2021, that will be used to help fund policies to reduce rough sleeping in England.

2. £643 million investment into accommodation and support services to help rough sleepers off the streets – funded by the Stamp Duty measure above.

3. An additional £9.5 billion for the Affordable Homes Programme. In total, the programme will allocate £12.2 billion of grant funding from 2021-22 to build affordable homes across England.

4. Following the Grenfell tragedy, the Government has confirmed an additional £1 billion for a Building Safety Fund, to remove unsafe cladding from residential buildings above 18 meters.

5. Allocations from the Housing Infrastructure Fund totalling £1.1 billion for nine different areas, including Manchester, South Sunderland and South Lancaster. These successful bids will unlock up to 69,620 homes and will help to stimulate housing and infrastructure growth across the country.

6. Additional housing investments in York Central, Harlow and North Warwickshire totalling £328 million.

7. £400 million for Mayoral Combined Authorities and local areas to establish housing on brownfield land across the country.

8. Plans for a Future Homes Standard to improve the standards of newly built homes to reduce emissions from homes and to help keep household energy costs low.

9. A new long-term Single Housing Infrastructure Fund to unlock new homes in areas of high demand across the country by funding the provision of strategic infrastructure and assembling land for development.

More needs to be done

The housing market reacted with disappointment to the announcements.

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, said: “It is disappointing that the Government has failed to provide the housing market with a long anticipated reform to stamp duty for UK residents. This is aggravated by the overseas buyer tax, which could now see foreign purchasers pay up to 17% in stamp duty from 2021.

“Reducing the burden of stamp duty across the board would have provided the market with further momentum following the Boris bounce. Despite this, the higher end of the market may now see movement as foreign buyers look to secure deals ahead of this deadline.”

Founder and CEO of Stone Real Estate, Michael Stone, added: “Yet another chancellor with claims to get Britain building but building on brownfield alone will do little to solve the housing crisis.

“Brownfield land accounts for just 0.5% of the landmass in England and whilst we heard him wax lyrical about his good friend the Housing Secretary announcing a planning shake-up tomorrow, we have heard this a few times before.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Bank Rate cut: What does it mean for your mortgage?

The Bank of England has cut its Bank Rate by 0.50 percentage points to 0.25%, along with other measures to...

Close