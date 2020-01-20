You are here: Home -

Buying abroad: top five overseas hotspots

0
Written by:
20/01/2020
Many of us dream of a place in the sun, but which countries are most popular with Brits buying abroad?
Buying abroad: top five overseas hotspots

British buyers are looking at a wide range of destinations when it comes to buying a home abroad, according to Simon Conn, overseas property professional and financial advisor.

But he reckons the most popular places to buy an overseas home this year are likely to be the long-term favourites.

Property hotspots

The expert on buying abroad said that he predicts the top five countries for overseas purchases in 2020 will be:

France: New properties continue to be built and purchased, with other areas available for potential development. Mortgages are available at around 80%-85% loan-to-value, although better lending terms are available for loans of 70% or less.

Italy: Continues to flourish, with Umbria and Tuscany being particularly popular. Mortgages are usually offered at a maximum of 60% loan-to-value, although in some cases it can go up to 70%.

Portugal: The Algarve, Lisbon and the Silver Coast remain popular, with mortgages available up to 80% loan-to-value. Better lending terms are available for loans of 70% or less.

Spain: Spain remains as popular as ever, with new developments being built. Mortgages are on offer up to 70% loan-to-value, with better lending terms available for loans of 60% or less. The Canary Islands and the Balearics are popular, too, with loan-to-value rates similar to mainland Spain.

USA: The most popular areas are still Florida, California and New York, with continued interest in Colorado, Texas and South Carolina. Mortgages are available at 70% loan-to-value, or up to 75% in Florida.

Conn added that, in addition to the above countries, Ireland, Canada and Malta also remain popular.

What buyers need to know

Buying property overseas is not always a straightforward process and expert support is recommended.

Conn said: “People must be aware that when they are buying a property abroad there may be other costs involved to cover government taxes and legal fees. For example, in France, Italy and Portugal buyers have to allow up to approximately 10%-12% of the purchase price for these costs. In Spain it rises to between 12%-16%.

“With any new development, it’s also imperative that independent legal advice is undertaken.”

Conn expects pent-up demand for overseas home to be released in 2020 following progress with Brexit. “With the Brexit deal soon to be done, the exchange rate should start to improve,” he said.

“We know there is a huge backlog of enquiries from people sitting on the fence. Once we are past €1.25 to €1.30 to the pound, we expect to see an increase in the number of European mortgage enquiries.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Lenders criticised over approach to mortgage prisoners

Only 14,000 mortgage prisoners could benefit from affordability assessment changes

Close