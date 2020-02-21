You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Buying vs. renting: Which is cheaper?

0
Written by:
21/02/2020
Saving a deposit can be a barrier to buying, but once you've got a mortgage and a home, how does the cost compare to renting?
Buying vs. renting: Which is cheaper?

Homeowners are up to 18% better off a month than renters, according to Halifax.

The gap is greatest in London, where homeowners save 18% on average (£3,727 every year), followed by the South East (17%), South West and Scotland (both 16%).

The research looks at the housing costs associated with a mortgage on a three-bed home, compared to the average monthly rent of the same property type in the same area.

Buyers across most regions save upwards of 10% when compared to renters in the same area.

The only exception is Yorkshire and The Humber, where homeowners still save compared to renters, but only by 3% on average – £235 per year.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “The overall gap between home buying and renting is at its smallest margin for 10 years, but this masks some significant regional variations where homeowners are making some considerable savings on monthly costs.

“While Londoners stand to save the most from home ownership compared to renting, buyers in the South East and South West of England and north of the border in Scotland are also reaping the benefits. Buyers in two thirds of UK regions are saving upwards of £1,000 a year from living in a home they own, with the smallest saving for homeowners in Yorkshire and Humberside at £227.”

Overall picture

At a UK level, homeowners are saving an average of £1,476 per year or £123 per month. This has reversed from 2009, when it was buying that was more expensive, and renters saved on average £209 per year or £17 per month.

Over the last 10 years, with house prices increasing, average monthly buying costs have also increased by 26% (£150). The cost of renting has increased by 33% (£186) over the past 10 years to £747.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Over 97% of completed mortgage applications are ‘advised’

It's great to go it alone, but when it comes to choosing a mortgage, advice is overwhelmingly favoured by borrowers...

Close