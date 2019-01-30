Cambridge and London among worst performing cities for house prices in 2018

The bottom seven cities were all in the South and East of England last year

House price growth across the UK’s 20 biggest cities fell in 2018 with London and Cambridge racking up the biggest declines, analysis found.

Values increased by a typical 2.7 per cent between December 2017 and December 2018, according to research by property site Zoopla.

However, there were stark variations in regional performance.

In the capital prices fell by 0.2 per cent and in Cambridge values dropped a hefty 3.8 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Edinburgh’s average price increased 6.8 per cent annually and Liverpool was up 6.3 per cent.

Birmingham, Nottingham and Cardiff have all seen growth of 5.9 per cent.

The bottom seven cities were all in the South or East of England – with the exception of Aberdeen.

Richard Donnell, research and insight director at Zoopla, said: “The strongest performing cities are outside south eastern England where affordability remains attractive and employment levels are rising.

“We expect current trends in price growth to continue across the rest of this year, with prices rising in line with earnings for much of the UK but lower growth and some house prices falls in London and the South.

“London will continue to register price falls, concentrated in inner London where prices have grown the most over the last decade.

“Prices continue to increase slowly in the more affordable outer and commuter areas of London.”